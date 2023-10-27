Singer David Adeleke, alias Davido, has slammed his colleague, Oyindamola Emmanuel, popularly known as Dammy Krane over allegations of unpaid debts, stating that he had never received compensation for the three verses he contributed to Dammy Krane’s song to help his ‘dead career’ nine years ago.

Krane had in a post on Tuesday claimed that Davido owed him for their successful collaboration on the song “Pere” and appealed to the musician to settle the debt, citing his daughter’s impending school fees as the reason.

Responding to the allegations on Friday, Davido, in a post on X, pointed out that he had never received compensation for the three verses he contributed to Dammy Krane’s song nine years ago.

Davido also recalled the times he provided shelter and sustenance to Dammy Krane in Atlanta when the latter was homeless.

Davido said, “I never got paid for that also my 3 verses I’ve gifted you all your dead career… .. oh yea plus my royalties, we charge now so that’s about $ 150k x3 a verse.. also house rent and food when u stayed in my house in Atlanta when you were homeless.”

