Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli, a Nigerian flautist, has said he has nothing against Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, but that the former Lagos governor is not his preferred choice.

The music icon who spoke in an interview with Arise TV aired on Monday, said his choice candidate for president is young and has the capacity to lead the country at this point.

Tee Mac, had in a facebook comment last week said Tinubu is not fit to be Nigeria’s president.

In the comment section of a writer, Yemi Olakitan, on Facebook, who had declared his support for Tinubu, the flutist alleged that there was so much about the candidate that was shrouded in secrecy.

He said, “Dear Yemi. Any body can choose any candidate, but an intelligent person will ask himself the question: do I choose rightly! Is the man qualified! Is he honest! Does he tell us the truth about his age, background and how he made his money! Is this man healthy enough at 86 to take up the task of a totally run down country?”

He also revealed that he and Tinubu were related by marriage and that he stopped relating with him due to his role in the emergence of the President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

The veteran entertainer said, “You see Tinubu is my in-law. His wife Remi is my cousin. Her Itsekiri mother and my Itsekiri mother are sisters. I have known Tinubu since the mid 80s personally and even arranged for him to stay in my stepfather’s house (Sir Mobolaji Bank-Anthony) in London when he went into exile.

“I stopped supporting him and stop family visits etc when he sold that Buhari to the nation in 2015. My advice to the nation is that this man is absolutely not qualified to become our next president. Respectfully Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli.”

The comment which went viral, however, prompted him to issue a rebuttal.

In a statement at the weekend, he claimed that the Facebook conversation was taken out of context.

The statement read: “My attention has been drawn to a post that has gone viral on Social Media regarding a private banter with a Facebook acquaintant on the eligibility of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Whilst it is regrettable that such a private conversation went viral vide from a Facebook Account, let me state that the conversation was taken out of context.

“In the first instance, I have high regards for the person of the APC Presidential candidate; a two (2)-Term Governor of Lagos State, and a revered leader of the APC. I have lived in Lagos since I relocated from Switzerland, and I can attest to his transformational impact in the state.

“More significantly is his ability to identify and engage exceptional and committed technocrats in governance with tangible results over time, and maintaining relationships with them, and others across board. This, I believe will be replicated if he is given the opportunity at the Federal level.

“His all-inclusive style of governance has seen people from other states, ethnicities and faith take up appointments in Lagos, serving meritoriously too! Consequently, his competence is not in doubt.

“I only expressed my fear for the rigours of the office.

“My personal view is that anyone can choose any candidate, but must ask themselves if they have chosen rightly. This is a pertinent question for everyone. I simply admonished a friend to vote by his convictions.

“My only grouse, which I still stand by is that it was Tinubu who sold Buhari to the nation in 2015, which candidate, contrary to all expectations, underperformed.

“The above notwithstanding, I neither have a personal grudge with Asiwaju, nor would pursue a path of acrimony with my cousin, Remi Tinubu, whom everyone adjudged pleasant and supportive.

“Tinubu remains a man I admire regardless of what sychophants have tried to make of my comment.”

Speaking further in the Arise TV interview, he said though he has nothing against the APC presidential candidate, whom he restated is his in-law, he has other ideas about who should succeed Buhari.

“I did not say what they quoted me of saying in the media last week about Tinubu. He is my inlaw, married to my cousin, Remi. I cannot speak ill of him. It was a private conversation taken out of context,” he said.

“I have my own presidential candidate who I support, but I will not say. Nigeria has changed so much that some of us cannot imagine. I will offer any of the candidates becomes president I will support him.”

Tee Mac advised intending musicians in the country to work hard and sing songs that have substance.

“The young artists should take music seriously, rehearse very well. You can become very rich as a musicians but you must be serious. Take your time and study, it is serious. There is no short cut, if there is, I will tell you. Nigeria used to good, things were cheap and money was available. But people are suffering now because our leaders have not done things right. There unemployment and this leads to crimes. During our time there was night life.”

Speaking further, he said, “Let me leak to a secret, Gen. Abacha was one of my greatest fans. He used to come my shows. When Ken Saro Wiwa was condemned, I went to see Abacha to rescind the decision and free my friend.”