President Bola Tinubu on Monday, declared that he has “absolute confidence” in the integrity of Femi Gbajabiamila, his Chief of Staff.

Tinubu said this just before the commencement of this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President made the comment barely 48 hours after a report emerged that the CoS may be battling an integrity crisis following allegations that he has been “trading off appointments in the government of President Tinubu to the highest bidder.”

The report alleged a growing outcry among Tinubu’s loyalists who are insisting that “Gbajabiamila is eased out of the Presidential Villa.”

Tinubu said, “I have absolute confidence of integrity of my Chief of Staff. All campaigns of calumny and insinuations should stop, the buck stops here. If I make mistakes, I am ready to own up to it.”