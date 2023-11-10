Daniel Nsikan, a popular crossdresser, known as Jay Boogie, has cried over his so failing health, noting that he’s unsure of his survival.

He said his health condition is deteriorating, and he has depleted his finances on dialysis following kidney damage sustained during a medical procedure.

During an interview with a doctor, Loveth Jennifer, Jay Boogie shared his distressing situation.

“My condition is getting worse by the day. No one is donating funds anymore and all my life savings have been going to dialysis, ” he said.

He continued, “I don’t know what tomorrow holds, if I’ll survive it or if I won’t survive it. I’m just tired.”

As he spoke, his crying intensified until it became almost impossible to hear his words.

Jay Boogie lamented his inability to provide for his siblings and how he was losing everything, including his career.

He expressed disappointment with the surgeon who conducted the procedure that resulted in complications, for not displaying adequate concern regarding his deteriorating health.

Jay Boogie had on Wednesday last week raised an alarm following an unsuccessful plastic surgery procedure.

In a series of posts on his Instagram story, he urged the public to hold the surgeon accountable if any adverse events transpired.

He also shared photographs and details of the doctor and clinic allegedly responsible for the surgery.