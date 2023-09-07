I didn’t expect justice from tribunal - Charly Boy

Charles Oputa, veteran Nigerian entertainer popularly known as Charly Boy says he wasn’t expecting justice from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

He made this known on his X page on Wednesday after the tribunal validated the declaration of Bola Tinubu as winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Charly Boy wrote, “I didn’t expect justice. But I have a strong feeling say we never really tire to suffer.

“Like Datti said, ‘the fate of the common man doesn’t lie in the hands of the judiciary but in the hands of the common man himself,’

“E be like say we never ready.”

Minutes after the Tribunal affirmed Bola Tinubu as president, Charly Boy also reacted again, he wrote, “I no bin expect anything different from wetin happen today for tribunal.

“Even on judgement day see as some lawyers dey sleep inside court. Even my fellow frustrated Nigerians I no see for streets.

“It shall be well. I doubt if we don suffer reach.What a shame.🤨”