‘I am sorry,' Lauren James apologises for stepping on Alozie

Lauren James, England forward, has apologised to Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie for stepping on her in the round of 16 game between Nigeria and England.

James, 21, was shown a red card in the 87th minute following a VAR review after a stamp on Alozie.

Reacting to the event, Alozie urged fans to forget about the event, saying football is a game of passion.

“Abeg, rest. We are playing on the world stage. This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James.” Alozie wrote on her Twitter account.

James quoted the tweet afterwards, apologising to Alozie.

She wrote: “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my teammates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour, and I promise to learn from my experience.”

James will miss England’s quarterfinal tie against Colombia on Saturday.

FIFA is also reportedly considering suspending her for the rest of the tournament.