By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Command of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service has apprehended four men for stealing iron rods from an active prison construction site in Ilesa.

It was gathered that the suspects managed to transport the iron rods out of the site.

However, their vehicle was intercepted by men of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service while on a patrol in Owode-Ede.

A video recording of the interaction between the suspects and their captors, obtained by our correspondent, featured one of the individuals said to be the driver of the vehicle used for transporting the stolen items.

The other three suspects were the construction engineer and two artisans working on the site of the project.

One of the suspects simply identified as Kehinde admitted committing the crime, saying current hard times pushed them to steal the items.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Sunday, the Osun State Commandant of the NHFSS, Mr Ahmed Nureni, said the suspects were intercepted late in the evening on Thursday at Owode, Ede, along Gbongan/Osogbo road.

According to Nureni, “the suspects are construction workers at ongoing government sponsored project in Ilesa. They told us the project is a prison construction. They ordered for the items just few weeks back.

“And they conspired to steal the rods under the cover of the night and moved it in a mini truck.

“The vehicle was intercepted at Owode-Ede Junction late in the evening on Thursday and we have handed the suspects to the police in A Division, Ede without further delay”.

The Osun NHFSS Commander, said further that his men would continue to collaborate with the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke of the state in protecting life and property saying hoodlums and trouble maker should stay away of the state.

Nureni who assured that his Command would not rest on its oar in combatting criminal activities in the state in conjunction with the Osun Police Command and other security personnel called on the people across the state to also be vigilante and demonstrate their unalloyed support to all security agents in battling crime in the state.