The governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos, Mr Funso Doherty, has written to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of the state exposing frivolous use of public funds by the state government.

Doherty, a chartered accountant, in an open letter addressed to the Sanwo-Olu, noted that he analysed the register of public procurement awards by the Lagos government for the second and third quarters of 2023.

He listed some projects awarded by the state government that require greater scrutiny.

Sharing the letter on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote, “I just wrote an open letter to the Governor on Public Procurement awards reported by LASG for the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2023, highlighting a number of issues for further scrutiny and remedial action. Judicious use of public funds is always important, and is especially so now.”

In the letter, he cited that N18,468,000 was awarded to the office of the chief of staff for the “supply and distribution of 2,000 Noiler chicken across the local government areas and wards in the state”.

“Another sum of N440,750,000 was awarded to the office of the chief of staff for the “procurement of a brand new Lexus LX 600 Bullet Proof Sport Utility Vehicle for use in the Pool of Office of Chief,” Doherty wrote.

“The sum of N7,475,000 also awarded for the “replacement of the liquid fragrance in the Office of Mr Governor, Lagos house, Ikeja.

“The office of deputy governor was awarded the sum of N30,000,000 for “monthly outreach of indigent citizens by wife of the deputy governor.

“Another N30,000,000 was awarded for monthly empowerment programmes of the wife of the deputy governor.

“The sum of N2,017,840,000 was awarded for the “provision of supply items (rechargeable fans, rechargeable lights and fridge in the office of the deputy governor.”

He said the government also awarded the sum of N531,553,559 for the “renovation of Saint Andrews Anglican Church. Oke-Popo, Lagos”.

Here is the list of the listed items:

Provision of Supply items (rechargeable fans, rechargeable lights and fridge in the office of the deputy governor) – N2,017,840,000.

Renovation of Churches – N531,500,000.

Procurement of a brand new Lexus LX 600 Bullet Proof Sport Utility Vehicle for use in the Pool of Office of Chief – N440,750,000.

Consultancy Services for the engagement of Loan transaction arranger and Financial Adviser to LASG/LAMATA on the Red line project – N3,141,666,667.

Consultancy Services for the engagement of Loan Facilitator and Adviser on LRMT blue line project – N2,101,321,622.

Flying Hour Expenses on Ad-hoc Charter Plane by Lagos State Government – N400,000,000.

Procurement of TEN (10) UNITS brand new Hyundai County Buses for use in the Pool of the Office of the Chief of Staff – N600,000,006.

Procurement of TWENTY (20) UNITS brand new Ashok Leyland Falcon Buses for use in the Pool of the Office of the Chief of Staff – N1,599,999,986.

Collation of Revenue Data and the Review of the current Lagos State Revenue Allocation Indices in Line with Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission Call Circular – N778,000,000.

Renewal/Extension of Technical Support Services for the Management of Operations of Lagos Rice Mill Imota – N540,000,000.

Commission and Operation Start-Off support of Lagos Rice Mill Imota – N300,000,000.

Procure Fuel for the State Fire and Rescue Service’s Operational Activities – N850,755,000.

Implementation of Feasibility Study for Lekki-Epe International Airport – N195,000,000.

Restoration of Water Supply at Iduganran Palace – N152,116,326.

Engagement of the consultancy on operations management monitoring and customer tools for Lagos State parking authority – N405,456,363.

Renovation of Saint Andrews Anglican Church, Oke-Popo, Lagos – N531,553,559.

Construction of Erelu Way / Dayo Eluk Community Link Road, in Amikanle Community the Agbado-Oke Odo LCDA – N511,539,758.

On-boarding of four MDAs and Twenty-nine Hospitals unto the E-procurement system of Lagos State Public Procurement Agency – N379,500,000.

Consultancy Services for the engagement of monitoring and evaluation specialist for NG-CARES Implementation in Lago State – N315,600,000.

Public Relations and Whistleblower strategy for the ministry of physical planning and urban development – N269,000,000.

Transformation Agenda for Office of Internal Audit – N100,000,000.

Capacity building and Competency Framework for Office of Internal Audit – N100,000,000.

Procurement of Fuel for Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Operational Activities for the Month of April – N74,524,650.

Procurement of 5 (Five) Brand New 2023 Mikano Changan Dynamic Saloon Vehicles for 5 lucky winners in the senior category during the recently concluded Y2023 Public Service Week – N83,796,250.

Renovation of IOGC’s Retail Fuel Station Located at Km 44 Lekki-Epe Expressway Ikota-Lekki, Lagos – N68,000,000.

