Home of Reps member set ablaze by arsonists in Anambra

Two houses belonging to Dr. Paschal Agbodike, a member representing Ihiala federal constituency of Anambra State in the House of Representatives, have been set ablaze by arsonists.

The houses are located in his home town, Mbosi in Ihiala local government area.

Mbosi has become volatile of late due to the activities of unknown gunmen in the area.

Hoodlums had previously burnt down the houses of the President General and the traditional ruler of the community last year.

Mbosi is one of the communities in the local government where gathering of people no longer takes place because of the activities of the unknown gunmen.

Agbodike, who was the deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly said no life was lost.

Witnesses said Agbodike’s houses, consisting a fully furnished duplex, with a bungalow in the same compound, were completely razed down and properties looted.

It was gathered that the incident, which happened at about 1am on Tuesday, caused pandemonium in the community as people ran out of their houses.

The federal lawmaker was in Abuja carrying out his legislative function when the attack happened.

Anambra State police command is yet to react on the incident.