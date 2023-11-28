Forest Whitaker, legendary Hollywood actor, at the weekend, once again returned to Nigeria, and bagged another title in Igboland.

The actor who traces his ancestral roots to the Igbo in Nigeria, and visits the country yearly, was conferred with the traditional title, “Nwannedinamba” of Nkwerre, a community in Imo state.

The title means, “there is a brother in a foreign land.”

Speaking at the event, he said, “I am proud of my Nigerian Igboland lineage,” he said after the presentation, and continued. I have Nigerian blood flowing in my veins.

“I am from Nkwerre community in Imo State, which is why I visit the country three times every year. Nigeria is my home and Africa my root,” he ended.

It would be recalled that after 22 years of marriage, the actor and Keisha Nash Whitaker quit their matrimonial commitment.

Whitaker, 62, filed for divorce from his longtime wife, citing irreconcilable differences.

The Oscar winner has not commented publicly on the split, but the news came as a shock to many fans. The couple, who share adult daughters, Sonnet Noel, 22, and True, 20, first met on the set of 1993 film Blown Away in which Nash Whitaker, also a model, played the actor’s girlfriend onscreen.