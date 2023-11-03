Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Thursday, cautioned against the consumption of G Fuel brand of energy drinks.

The energy drinks under the G Fuel brand comprise pink drip energy drink, ice shatter energy drink, and hype sauce energy drink.

NAFDAC in a public alert, disclosed that the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have announced the recall of the drinks due to high levels of caffeine.

The agency thus warned members of the public to desist from consumption or distribution of the drinks.

“The consumption of high levels of caffeine-containing products can cause headaches, insomnia, irritability, and nervousness,” the alert reads.

“People sensitive to caffeine can experience these effects at very low consumption levels.

“For expecting mothers, the possible health effects of consuming too much caffeine include the risk of miscarriage and a chance of low birth weight.

“These products are sold online. They are not registered by NAFDAC.

“NAFDAC implores consumers and retailers to refrain from using, selling, serving, or distributing the implicated product.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicion of distribution and sale of unwholesome packaged food products to the nearest NAFDAC office, NAFDAC on 0800-162-3322 or via email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng

“Healthcare professionals and patients are also encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of any substandard NAFDAC-regulated product to the nearest NAFDAC office, or through the use of the E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website www.nafdac.gov.ng or via the Med-safety application available for download on android and IOS stores or via e-mail on pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng.”