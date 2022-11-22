'He's a jovial king,' Nkechi Blessing gushes after meeting Ooni Of Ife

Nkechi Blessing Sunday, a Nollywood actress, has expressed joy after meeting the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

The actress revealed this via her Instagram account on Monday.

Sharing a picture of herself and the king, Nkechi said, “Ever met a jovial king? Well this picture says it all🤭🤭 I have never laughed this hard in a long time. Thank you soo much for the warm reception His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja (11) #ooniadimulaife God bless your existence Kabiesi 🙏🏻”