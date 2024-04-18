Connect with us

Heritage Bank head office shut over sack of staff
Business

Naira rebound will impact inflation within six months — Expert

Business

Ecobank settles $500m Eurobond after five-year tenure

Business

Lagos-Calabar road: Landmark raises alarm as govt begins rapid sand filling of it beachfront

Business

Transcorp Hotels announces divestment from Transcorp Hotels Calabar Limited

Business

Discos generated N294.95bn in Q4 2023, customer base increased by 3.46%

Business

Market halts 8 days of consecutive losses, inches up by 0.10%

Business

Depleted foreign reserves used to settle obligations, not to defend naira - CBN gov

Business

N200m, 3SUVs up for grabs in Access Bank DiamondXtra Season 16

Business

World Bank, ADB partner to connect 300m people to electricity by 2030

Business

Heritage Bank head office shut over sack of staff

Published

27 mins ago

Published

27 mins ago

on

Heritage Bank head office shut over sack of staff

The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE), has reportedly shut down the head office of Heritage Bank in Lagos.

Reports said the action follows the sack of over 1000 personnel by the management of lender led by Mr. Akinola George-Taylor without recourse to due process.

According the union, it had resolved to continue until the management of the bank decides to do the needful by ensuring the sacked workers get their legitimate severance package.

The aggrieved ex-staff of the bank have locked the gate and prevented anyone from going in or out of the bank’s head office located at 143 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

More subsequently…

