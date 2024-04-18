Heritage Bank head office shut over sack of staff

The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE), has reportedly shut down the head office of Heritage Bank in Lagos.

Reports said the action follows the sack of over 1000 personnel by the management of lender led by Mr. Akinola George-Taylor without recourse to due process.

According the union, it had resolved to continue until the management of the bank decides to do the needful by ensuring the sacked workers get their legitimate severance package.

News continues after this Advertisement

The aggrieved ex-staff of the bank have locked the gate and prevented anyone from going in or out of the bank’s head office located at 143 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

More subsequently…

News continues after this Advertisement