Herbert Wigwe, wife, son for burial March 9

The remains of late Herbert Wigwe, the former group chief executive officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc, his wife, Chizoba and son, Chizzy, will be buried on March 9, according to the burial arrangements announced by the family.

Wigwe with his wife and son were involved in a chopper crash in the US earlier in February.

Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), was also aboard the chopper, with all passengers confirmed dead hours later.

In a programme released by the family, the burial ceremony of the Wigwes will begin with a celebration of the professional legacy of the former GCEO of Access Holdings at the Eko Hotel in Lagos on March 4, and will end with an outing service at the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers, on March 10.

The lives of Chizi and Chizoba will be celebrated in separate ceremonies scheduled for March 5 at the Eko Hotel in Lagos, before a night of tributes a day later at the same venue.

A combined service of songs will be held on March 7 at the RCCG, Resurrection Parish, Lekki, followed by a Christian wake-keeping at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers.

The combined funeral and private internment service are scheduled for March 9.

