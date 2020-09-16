Heineken Brouwerijen B.V, the major shareholder of Nigeria Breweries Plc (NB) has purchased additional 3.3million units of the company.

The purchase, according to a notification signed by the Company’s Secretary, Uaboi G. Agbebaku and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), was made on the bourse over three transactions on the 8th, 9th and 11th of September.

This disclosure is a regulatory requirement that must be reported to the NSE, particularly when a major shareholder or director of a publicly quoted company purchases shares in the company they own.

The analysis of these transactions indicates that the purchase consideration for the 3,354,227 additional units of Nigeria Breweries shares at an average price of N41.16 per unit is put at N138 million.

This purchase and previous purchases further cement Heineken Brouwerijen B.V’s status as a major shareholder; the company has accumulated a total of 11,074,463 since 30th June.