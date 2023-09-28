Harry, Meghan donate menstrual products to female students in Nigeria

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have donated school supplies and menstrual products to female students in Nigeria.

The couple’s foundation, the Archewell Foundation, announced in a statement that the donation is in partnership with the GEANCO Foundation.

The foundation said it will support the well-being of 2,500 girls by providing them with menstrual health education.

“As students around the world returned to school this month, The Archewell Foundation supported girls’ education and health by sending school supplies and menstrual products to young scholars in Nigeria with The GEANCO Foundation,” the statement reads.

“GEANCO provides critical health care and education services in Nigeria. Its David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship provides full tuition, medical care, and social and emotional support to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality in Nigeria.

“Afam Onyema, CEO of GEANCO, joined the Archewell staff to help fill backpacks with supplies and menstrual products.

“AWF’s support will also provide menstrual health education for 2,500 girls in the region GEANCO serves, supporting the health and well-being of girls pursuing their education.”

In October 2022, the couple donated an unspecified sum of money to charity organisations to “help provide relief following devastating floods wreaking havoc in Nigeria.”

The donation comes after the Duchess revealed she is 43 percent Nigerian in an episode of her ‘Archetypes’ podcast.