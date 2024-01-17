Connect with us

Nation

Hardship: Soldier commits suicide in Ogun
Advertisement

Nation

How illegal miners caused Ibadan explosion  

Nation

Adoption: High cost, tedious process spike illegal sale of babies

Nation

Man nabbed for planning to sell son for N20m blames hardship

Nation

Ibadan Explosion: Gov Makinde reveals cause, calls for prayers as two dies, scores injured 

Nation

Residents flee Katsina village amid intensifying bandits attacks

Nation

APC chieftain urges Tinubu to conduct performance review on cabinet members

Nation

Bandits murder three of 10 Abuja abducted victims, hike ransom to N700m

Nation

A friend of mine has offered to pay N50m ransom for Kidnappers - Pantami

Nation

Nine more Army generals to retire, total now 122

Nation

Hardship: Soldier commits suicide in Ogun

Published

2 hours ago

on

Hardship: Soldier commits suicide in Ogun

A soldier attached to 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Boyi ThankGod, has reportedly shot himself over unpaid allowances.

Reports said the deceased shot himself on the head and died immediately.

Vanguard quoted a source in the Army, who pleaded for anonymity to have said that the soldier killed himself while on standby duty on Monday, the day Nigeria marked Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The source, who said, the incident happened on Monday, January 15, noted that an investigation is ongoing to unravel why the soldier killed himself.

Advertisement

Another source said the late soldier had complained about his unpaid allowances and showed signs of depression before he took his life on Monday.

“The Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, which took place on Monday turned out to be a very unpleasant and sorrowful day for the 35 Artillery brigade, as a young soldier identified as Boyi Thankgod, killed himself,” the source was quoted as saying.

“He was attached to headquarters 35 Artillery brigade Abeokuta, Ogun State, and was detailed for barracks standby duty at the brigade headquarters”.

“He killed himself due to depression and low morale in the system”.

“His friends said he already showed loss of interest in the army job, complained of corruption in the military and low morale.”

Advertisement

“We are just waiting for the military police officers to conclude the investigation to determine what led to the incident”, he said.

The spokesperson of the brigade, Mohammed Goni, could not be reached for comment at press time.

 

Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (197) #Boko Haram (128) #UBA (160) Access bank (204) Ademola Adeleke (218) Alex Otti (318) Atiku Abubakar (257) Babajide Sanwo-olu (148) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (588) Buhari (144) CBN (478) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (123) Dapo Abiodun (117) dollar (137) EFCC (119) Fidelity Bank (88) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (107) Gboyega Oyetola (325) Godwin Emefiele (236) GTBank (180) INEC (95) Investors (80) IPOB (115) Labour Party (129) Muhammadu Buhari (221) naira (161) NGX (114) Nigeria (124) Nnamdi Kanu (130) NNPC (169) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (215) Olusegun Obasanjo (101) Osun State (140) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (166) Peter Obi (459) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (219)
.wpgp--shortcode-field-wrap { display: inline-block; padding: 10px; border: 1px dashed #DCDCDC; } .wpgp--shortcode-field-wrap code { font-size: 15px; font-weight: bold; -webkit-touch-callout: all; -webkit-user-select: all; -khtml-user-select: all; -moz-user-select: all; -ms-user-select: all; user-select: all; background: transparent; }

Facebook