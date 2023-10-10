Happie Boys reportedly detained in Cyprus

Social media content creators, Happie Boys have reportedly been arrested and remanded in an Orison in Cyprus.

According to online platform, Igbere TV, the former security guards, were on Tuesday, October 10, said to have been arraigned before they were remanded.

The reason for their arraignment remains unknown for now, however.

They were allegedly remanded at an underground prison by authorities in Cyprus.

Business Hallmark cannot verify this report yet.

The two boys gained fame after they were dismissed from their security guard roles in Nigeria for dancing while on duty at a fast-food restaurant.

Following their viral job loss, they were granted scholarships to pursue their education in Cyprus, courtesy of a popular clergy, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM).

However, they later released a video accusing the pastor of abandoning them in Cyprus.

The pastor clarified that he had advised them to return to Nigeria due to the economic challenges caused by fluctuations in exchange rates.