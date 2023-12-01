Hakama Sidi Ali named CBN spokesperson

Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali has been appointed as the Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Mrs Ali, a member of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), served as Deputy Director in the same Department at the Bank before her latest appointment.

Ali is a 1992 graduate of the Bayero University, Kano, where she bagged a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication.

She also has an MSc in Mass Communication and PGDE in English Language.

Apart from NIPR, Mrs Ali is also a member of other reputable professional bodies like the Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management (CILRM), Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPMN), Africa Development Studies Centre (ADSC), Toastmasters International and many others.