Hajj: Saudi Arabia temporarily halts visa for Nigeria, 13 other countries

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended several types of visas for citizens of Nigeria and 13 other countries, as part of measures to tackle unauthorized pilgrimages ahead of the annual Hajj.

The affected countries are India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Yemen, and Morocco.

Saudi authorities noted that the suspension was aimed at preventing unregistered individuals from attempting the pilgrimage without official permits, which poses safety and logistical challenges.

While Umrah visa holders will not be denied entry until April 13, the broader visa suspension is expected to remain in place until mid-June, when Hajj concludes.

Under Saudi Arabia’s quota system, each country is allocated a limited number of Hajj permits, typically distributed via a lottery. However, due to the high cost of official packages, many resort to unauthorized travel arrangements.

Such unregistered pilgrims often lack access to essential amenities such as air-conditioned tents, healthcare services, and emergency medical care—making the physically demanding journey even riskier.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry stated that the visa restrictions are intended to streamline travel procedures and enhance safety during the Hajj.

During the 2024 Hajj season, at least 1,301 pilgrims died – most from heat-related causes. The majority of the deceased did not hold official Hajj permits.

Saudi officials reported that around 400,000 unregistered pilgrims participated in the pilgrimage, with a significant number coming from Egypt.

Advertisement

In recent years, many pilgrims have overstayed their visas to join Hajj without official permits, contributing to overcrowding and raising safety concerns.

Authorities also cited concerns over individuals entering the country on business or family visas and then working illegally, a violation that disrupts the labour market and breaches visa conditions.