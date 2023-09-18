Gunmen kidnap 14 travelers along Ugwogo-Opi-Nsukka road in Enugu

Gunmen on Friday evening reportedly abducted 14 passengers along the Ugwogo-Opi-Nsukka road in Enugu State.

The axis had become dangerous on account of persistent kidnappings by gunmen suspected to be herders.

The victims, according to Vanguard report, were said to be traveling in a fully loaded bus to Obollo-Afor from Enugu late evening when the criminals struck.

The occupants of the bus, including the driver, were said to have been kidnapped by the hoodlums, except two lucky ladies who hid under the vehicle.

Vanguard reports that a driver who who plies the route, but pleaded anonymity, confirmed that the two ladies hid under the bus while the other passengers were marched into the bush by the gunmen.

“It is dangerous plying the Ugwuogo-Opi-Nsukka road in the late evening or in the night. One of our drivers was kidnapped on Friday together with his passengers.They were all kidnapped except two lucky ladies who hid under the bus.

“They were able to escape because it was raining and it was also late in the evening. Nobody has heard anything from the abductors till now.

“We are afraid. That road is now a death trap, it is not safe at all”, he said.

However, the Enugu state Police Command said it has no such report.

“There was no such situation known or report to Command at the moment. However, while we make frantic efforts to verify the veracity of the information, we urge person(s) with information on the exact location, time and mode of occurrence of the alleged incident, to avail us with same for necessary police actions.

“Meanwhile, the Command remains undeterred in her quest to flush out unrepentant violent criminals in every part of the State, please”, the command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, said.