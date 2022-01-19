Two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State were on Tuesday evening murdered by gunmen who invaded the party’s meeting in Enugu South LGA.

The deceased and others were having a reconciliation meeting at the party office at Ward III Obeagu Awkunanaw, Enugu South when the gunmen attacked.

The attackers who were about seven in number also abducted another chieftain of the party while others sustained bullet wounds.

“The meeting was underway when these men invaded the place and shot and killed the immediate past Enugu South local government chairman of the party,” a source at the meeting said.

“Ezeoha was also elected as the incumbent state youth leader in one of the factions of the party. One other person I don’t know his name was equally killed instantly.

“Hon. Monday Ogbonna (Okwadike), a factional chairman of the party in our area was kidnapped. One person is lying critically wounded at the hospital and we don’t know his fate.”

Enugu Police spokesman Daniel Ndukwe could not be reached for comment.