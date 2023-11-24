Gunmen assassinate PDP ward chairman in Imo

Gunmen have murdered Smith Chiedoziem Anyanwu, the chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ife/Akpodim/Chokoneze Ward, Ezinihitte Mbaise council area of Imo State.

The Party’s Director of New Media, Lancelot Obiaku, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Owerri on Friday.

Obiaku said: “It is true that the incident happened.”

However, he did not comment further on the circumstances surrounding the murder of the PDP ward chairman. It was reported that the ugly development happened last Thursday.

Witnesses however, said he was killed in the presence of his wife by two gunmen on a motorbike.

The gunmen, it was gathered, had stormed his house and met her s wife from whom they inquired about his whereabouts. And as soon as they sighted, and identified him, they fired several shots at him and left only when they confirmed he had taken his last breath.

At the time of filing this report, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, was yet to respond to an enquiry on the matter.