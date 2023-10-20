The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has called for the arrest of Islamic cleric, Ahmed Gumi, over his inflammatory statements against Christians and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Gumi had described Nyesom Wike as a satanic person and stated that Christians are not to be trusted with the security of the country.

The Islamic scholar then called for the immediate removal of Nyesom Wike as the FCT minister while clamoring for a Muslim to take up the position.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele described Gumi as an evil force that was sent to destabilize Nigeria.

He explained that Nigeria is a peaceful country when it comes to religion but Gumi will be the reason the country will be thrown into a religious crisis if the president isn’t careful.

Primate Ayodele warned Gumi to stop talking about Christians and leave Nyesom Wike to do his job because whatever the minister does will not only affect Muslims alone but everyone in the country.

“Gumi should stop talking about Christians; he should talk about his own religion. He is a jihadist that this government must be careful of.

“Leave Wike alone and let him do his job, stop molesting Christians. If the minister doesn’t do the right thing, it’s not about Christianity.

“President Bola Tinubu should be careful of people like Gumi, he should be arrested and prosecuted. He hails from demonic forces to destabilize Nigeria.

“The country is religiously peaceful but Gumi will cause a religious crisis if the government doesn’t caution him now.

“He dined with bandits and terrorists in the name of negotiation during former president, Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’’.

Primate Ayodele further described Gumi as leader of Nigeria’s Taliban that wants to use Wike’s issues to start a religious crisis.

“People like Gumi are evil forces that can destabilize Nigeria, the man is up to something. President Tinubu must do everything necessary to stop this menace from ruining the country.

“I see no difference between Gumi and the Taliban, he is another Nigerian Taliban. I think he needs to undergo an MRI scan. He shouldn’t use Wike’s issue to start religious crisis in the country’’, he warned.