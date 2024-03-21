Gumi disagree with FG, says Nigerians not financing terrorism

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, controversial Kaduna based Islamic cleric, has disagreed with the Federal Government over its recently released list of those linked to terrorism financing in the country.

The Federal Government had uncovered the identity of 15 entities, including nine individuals and six Bureau De Change operators and firms, allegedly involved in terrorism financing.

But reacting to the development on Twitter spaces organised by Daily Trust on Wednesday, Gumi, who faulted the list, explained that the security agencies had no right to label anyone a terrorist financier.

He claimed that no Nigerian would finance terrorism, adding that the terrorists are financing their operations with monies made from ransom collected from kidnapped victims’ families.

“No Nigerian will put his money into terrorism, we’re beyond that. These people are financing themselves by taking our children for ransom.

“So, how can we say some people are financing terrorism because there is a misunderstanding between them?” the cleric said.

“Now they are looking for N1 billion for these children (kidnap victims) to be released. They (terrorists) financed themselves by kidnapping. I think it’s rubbish to just frame your political opponents as financing terrorism.”

Speaking on Mamu, Gumi said the embattled publisher should be punished if found guilty by a court of law and court of public opinion.

“Mamu’s case is in the court. Let’s wait to hear from the court. It’s wrong to resort to media trial. Let’s wait for the court to state if he is a financier or not. I think if he is acquitted, he has a strong case to make on libel.

“Who declares someone a terrorist financer? Is it the court of law or a security agency? The security agency has no right to declare anyone a terrorist financier. The case is already in court, so why are they judging him on the pages of the newspaper? Once a case is in court, you allow the court to decide,” he added.

