Guber poll: IGP redeploys Imo Police Commissioner, Mohammed Barde

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has announced the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Mohammed Barde.

This is coming days to the November 11, 2023 off-season governorship polls in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states.

There had been widespread outrage by the Organised Labour including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress accusing Barde of complicity in the recent attack on NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, the Imo State capital, last week.

The Organised Labour had also given the Federal Government a five-day ultimatum to replace the police commissioner, while also blaming Governor Hope Uzodimma who is seeking re-election of the attack on Ajaero though the governor had since said he had no hand in the attack on the labour leader.

The Force in a statement on Sunday said Barde has been redeployed.

“In a pivotal development ahead of the upcoming gubernatorial election in Imo state on 11th November, 2023, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has ordered the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Mohammed Barde to the Force Headquarters on special duty,” the statement issued by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, read.

” The IGP’s decision to reshuffle the CP underscores the Police Force’s unwavering dedication to upholding the rule of law and maintaining strict neutrality throughout the electoral proceedings. This redeployment is not an indictment on the affected officer but is rather part of a broader strategy aimed at bolstering security measures, promoting transparency, and upholding the integrity of the electoral security management.

“The IGP is resolute in ensuring that a secure environment is provided for all stakeholders, political parties, candidates, and citizens to participate in the electoral process. He urges all and sundry to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies and adhere to the law in order to ensure a smooth and successful election while maintaining the principles of democracy.”