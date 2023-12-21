GTMCG celebrates creation anniversary in Osun

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Great Tabernacle Miracle Church of God, GTMCG (A.K.A) Mountain of Change, Ido Osun, Osun state will on Sunday, 24th December, 2023 celebrate its 7th anniversary and 10th year in the vineyard of God of the general overseer, Prophet Adeyemi Adeniran.

This was contained in a release signed personally by the General Overseer of the church, Prophet Adeyemi Adeniran and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday.

The event, which will kick start on Friday, 22nd December 2023, will be heralded by powerful revival at the church auditorium, Aga area, Ido osun.

Highlighting the program of the event, there would be a rally day when the church members will proclaim the gospel of God across the nooks and crannies of Ido Osun and it’s billed to Saturday, 23rd December, 2023, camp fire follow at night in the church premises.

The program will be climaxed on Sunday, 24th December, 2023 where the general overseer, Prophet Adeyemi Adeniran will be thanking God along with the congregation for the journey so far in the ministry 10 years ago and establishment of the church 7years ago.

The release also implored all and sundry to come and praise God for the wonders God has been doing in the church.