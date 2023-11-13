GSS Agbamu to hold Maiden National Get-together Meeting

The Government Secondary School Agbamu, Kwara State, will be holding its maiden National Get-together Meeting on November 25, 2023 at Lizzy Hotel, Plot 12, Office road, off Ilofa, GRA Ilorin.

According to the President of the Old Students Association of the institution, the meeting will be preceded by a visit to the historic school, as well as a courtesy call on the traditional ruler of Agbamu, and places of cultural and historical interest in the ancient town of Agbamu.

According to the President of the Association, Mr. Abraham, ” Our mission is to once in a while return to the institution that shaped our destiny and made us what we are today. We old students are determined to give back to the school, and we are using this opportunity to call on President Bola Ahmed to increase budgetary allocation to education to the level prescribed by the United Nations.