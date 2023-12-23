By Olusesan Laoye

A new group known as the Progressive Front of Oyo State (FOS) has stated that it was ready to bring back the ideals, ideologies and the true philosophy of the founding fathers of the progressives like the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo; late Chief Bola Ige, Pa Adekunle Ajasin; late Chief Bisi Onabanjo and others, in the South West Region of Nigeria.

The group in its communique at its inaugural meeting held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, stated that the present day progressives have derailed from what the founding fathers were known for, which according to them, is has brought unpleasant consequences on the political situations in the entire South-West geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

The group noted that unlike the first and the Second Republics, the progressives are no longer speaking with one voice in the South West, a situation which has made a lot of things to elude them in the politics of Nigeria.

Worried by the decreasing fame of the Progressive political ideology in Oyo State and the whole South West, the group posited that there was the need to revive and set things aright with the people.

The group which has notable politicians, some of whom have served mostly in the second Republic, with the founding fathers of the Progressives ideology, indicated the determination to reinvent the political tradition of the Progressives, and position it for general patronage.

Paramount in the deliberations at the meeting was the concern to address the excessive use of money by strange ideologists who have infested the Progressives orientation by derailing the culture and enthroning the culture glorifying money at the expense of righteousness, diligence, virtues, commitment to the cause of the people and loyalty to leadership hierarchy.

The group, after the meeting convened by notable progressive leaders, across the South West Region, resolved that it was working hard to find ways of bring back the strength and character of the Progressives as it affects the polity.

The leaders stated their belief and profound love for the Progressive political orientation as the best template for populist governance and the protection of the essence of its leadership.

Also, the meeting resolved that henceforth, the culture and the tradition of the Progressives should be revived and encouraged to govern the operations of the Progressive partisan interest in Oyo and the entire South West geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

The leaders added that all politicians with genuine progressive inclinations, should come together under a common leadership to promote the essence of the ideology.

The leaders stated that a pathway meeting to achieving this vision, and that would address all the shortcomings, now found among the progressives, would be convened soon.

“The broad reconciliation meeting of the Progressives shall be convened soon where we shall all come together to review our position and format a regulation for the operationalization of the Progressive ideology in Oyo and other States in the South West.

“The essence of this gathering is to begin the revival of the spirit of true Progressive ideology as entrenched by the tradition in Yorubaland,” the leaders said.

Earlier, the meeting did examine those areas of pitfalls that had occasioned the failure of the Progressive party in the recent past.

It was an outpouring moment when some notable individuals lamented the various distasteful experiences of the past with a view to seeking the way out of the wood.

However, the meeting resolved to regard the past as history and chat a new course for the promotion of the ideals of the Progressives.

Present at the meeting were notable leaders across the state and former political functionaries among whom were Chief Olukunle Sanda; Chief Goke Oyetunji; Alh. Abu Gbadamasi represented by Hon. Elegbede from Kajola local government area; Alh. Muili Oluokun who presided over the meeting and Alh. Bolaji Kareem, a top political leader and former commissioner under the administration of late Kolapo Isola in Oyo State.

Also in attendance were Hon. Sunday Owoade who was represented by the former chairman of Orelope government; Hon. Balogun Lord; Dr. Matthew Oyedokun, former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly; Dr. Thomas Supo Olayode, former Itesiwaju local government chairman; Mr. Remi Olalekan; Hon Peter Odetomi, former chairman, Ogbomoso North local government who was also represented at the meeting.

Also present were Hon. Adeniji Ademola, former Representative member, Iseyin Kajola, Itesiwaju and Iwajowa local governments; Hon. Azeez Afonja; Hon. Oye Alamu; Erelu Funke Olayanju, former council boss; Hon. Afeez Adeleke, former Oyo House of Assembly member; Hon. Kehinde Ayoola; Hon. Rasaki Kolawole and Mrs. Atanda Adeola among others.