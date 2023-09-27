'Great man of God,' Gov Abiodun hails Oyedepo at 69

Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Ogun State governor, has hailed Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, on the occasion of his 69th birthday, describing him as a shining light in Christendom.

Abiodun, in his goodwill message to the cleric, said he is a great man of God and an educationist worth emulating.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, praised Oyedepo’s commitment to God, saying he motivates his congregation daily and the larger society to live a purposeful life in accordance with God’s plan.

“Your teachings have transformed the lives of many and have shaped the destiny of our nation.

“As a preacher, you exemplify excellence and have been a source of inspiration to many. Your commitment to the spread of the gospel has not only brought salvation to countless souls, but it has also helped shape the moral fabric of our society,” Abiodun said.

He said that through his involvement in the education sector, the man of God has succeeded in producing many scientists, bankers, lawyers, and administrators, among others, adding that one of his universities has consistently been ranked among the best in Africa.

The governor also commended Oyedepo’s humanitarian efforts, particularly through the David Oyedepo Foundation, which provides scholarships, and medical and entrepreneurial support to thousands of people.

“I am grateful for your contributions to the development of Ogun State, particularly in the area of education. Your investment in Covenant University and other educational institutions in the state have greatly impacted the lives of our youth and have helped to raise the standard of education in the state,” Abiodun said.

Abiodun prayed that God will continue to bless Oyedepo with good health, wisdom, and divine guidance as he continues to impact lives and fulfil his divine mandate. He also prayed for God’s continued blessings and guidance upon the Bishop, as well as for more years of impactful service to humanity.

“Once again, I wish you a happy 69th birthday, and I pray that God will grant you many more years in good health,” Abiodun said.

Bishop David Oyedepo, who is also the Chancellor of Covenant University and Landmark University, was born on September 27, 1954, in Omu Aran, Kwara State, Nigeria.

He founded the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel, which has grown to become one of the largest Christian denominations in Nigeria and the world at large.