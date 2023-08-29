Gov Yahaya orders closure of nightclubs in Gombe for encouraging immorality

Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has ordered the closure of nightclubs, popularly known as ‘Gala houses’ in the state.

Ibrahim Njodi, secretary to the state government who announced the decision in a statement said the closures became imperative following an increase in “immoral and unholy acts” by youths.

Njodi added that there have been series of complaints from the general public on the incessant criminal activities and security breaches perpetrated in such night clubs.

The governor also directed the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Operation Hattara to mobilise their personnel to effect the directive and ensure strict compliance.

The affected nightclubs were listed as Jami’a Gidan Wanka located at Mile 3 Yola Road; White House Theatre (Babban Gida) located at New Mile 3 Yola Road; Gidan Lokaci; General Merchant located at Mile 3 Reservoir Road; and Farin Gida Entertainment II located at Wuro Karal, Kalshingi Road.

Others are Gidan Zamani Entertainment New Mile 3, Yola Road, Tumfure; Albarka Entertainment located at Wuro Karal, bypass near Hara Form; Gala houses located at Kuri Town, Lubo village and Kurba village all in Yamaltu Deba LGA.

Also affected are Tauraren Wash located at Trailer Park, Bauchi Road, and Gala House located at Bajoga Town in Funakaye LGA.