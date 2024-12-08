Gov Soludo to resolve 21 blackout at Ojukwu University, upgrade infrastructure

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has promised to restore electricity to the Uli campus of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University after 21 years of blackout.

Governor Soludo, who also assured the institution of access to the internet and WiFi in public places within the campus, expressed optimism that it will further deepen the school’s access to the digital world.

Soludo made this assertion, which shows his commitment to quality education, during his one-day working visit to the campus in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

In a release by Soludo’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the governor stated, “We have to work out a plan to connect power back to Uli and the campus. Uli campus is not forgotten. Our party mantra and governing ideology is to leave no one behind, and education is Anambra’s future and foundation.

“That is why we are investing in human capital that is productive at home and exportable abroad. We must deliberately invest in qualitative education. We are paying serious attention to quality. We also have the PPCP framework to do this,” the Governor stated.

He further affirmed, “Digitalisation will give this campus an advantage, and we will also begin the gradual construction of the internal roads in the campus”.

Eulogising Soludo, the State’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, assured him of their unalloyed prayer and support, whom she described as education-friendly.

On his part, the Institution’s Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kate Omenugha, commended Governor Soludo for the visit, his commitment to the infrastructural development of the school, and his support in the past, including the university’s accreditation.