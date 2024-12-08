Connect with us

Nation

Gov Soludo to resolve 21 blackout at Ojukwu University, upgrade infrastructure
Advertisement

Nation

Julius Berger bids farewell to ex-MD, Lars Richter in grand ceremony 

Nation

54,000 women in Ogun benefit from N3bn individual livelihood grants

Nation

Lakurawa terrorists, not bandits responsible for Zamfara road explosion — Police

Nation

Dele Farotimi: embattled activist’s controversial book turns bestseller on Amazon

Nation

Ogun partners NMDPRA to curb unethical practices at filling Stations.

Nation

Ogun partners UNFPA to curb menace of gender-based violence. 

Nation

Rivers will produce our next President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo says

Nation

N52m fraud: Couple sentenced to 16-year jail term in Lagos

Nation

FBI traces million-dollar fraud to Las Vegas African Shrine run by Wale Ogundana

Nation

Gov Soludo to resolve 21 blackout at Ojukwu University, upgrade infrastructure

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Gov Soludo to resolve 21 blackout at Ojukwu University, upgrade infrastructure

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has promised to restore electricity to the Uli campus of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University after 21 years of blackout.

Governor Soludo, who also assured the institution of access to the internet and WiFi in public places within the campus, expressed optimism that it will further deepen the school’s access to the digital world.

Soludo made this assertion, which shows his commitment to quality education, during his one-day working visit to the campus in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

In a release by Soludo’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the governor stated, “We have to work out a plan to connect power back to Uli and the campus. Uli campus is not forgotten. Our party mantra and governing ideology is to leave no one behind, and education is Anambra’s future and foundation.

“That is why we are investing in human capital that is productive at home and exportable abroad. We must deliberately invest in qualitative education. We are paying serious attention to quality. We also have the PPCP framework to do this,” the Governor stated.

He further affirmed, “Digitalisation will give this campus an advantage, and we will also begin the gradual construction of the internal roads in the campus”.

Eulogising Soludo, the State’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, assured him of their unalloyed prayer and support, whom she described as education-friendly.

On his part, the Institution’s Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kate Omenugha, commended Governor Soludo for the visit, his commitment to the infrastructural development of the school, and his support in the past, including the university’s accreditation.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *