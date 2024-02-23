Gov Otti will sustain transformation of Abia, Betty Emeka-Obasi assures Abians

Dr. Betty Emeka-Obasi, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti on Special Duties, has assured Abians that her principal will sustain the transformation policy of the new Abia to all the sectors of the State.

Dr. Betty gave the assurance during a solidarity visit to her by a delegation of her community people at her country home Umuaroko Azueke village in Umuahia North Local Government Area of the state.

This is as she urged the people to be patient and supportive of the present administration as the governor has set the ball rolling by embarking on key critical infrastructural development that will enhance total transformation of the State to a model city.

News continues after this Advertisement

She listed some of the landmark feats of the governor to include, revamping and retrofitting of the health sectors to an international standard, environmental cleanliness of the State, reconstruction of standard roads with street lights, agricultural revolution, peace and security, reinventing commerce,trade and investment status of the State and establishment of industrial parks and pointed out that the on going reconstruction of works along Umuhia Ikot Ekpene Road, Aba Porthacourt Road and other roads across the state are clear indication that the Governor is in a haste to develop the State to an enviable height.

Dr. Betty used the occasion to inform the community people of plans to have a House named after her late husband, Prince Emeka Obasi in the Community Primary School Ahiaeke as part of activities marking the commemoration of her husbands death and burial, promise to carry the village along in his 2024 memorial service while thanking them for their solidarity visit.

In a speech, endorsed by the chairman of Umuaroko village, Pastor Emeka Onyenweaku, the people said they came to congratulate Mrs. Obasi on her appointment as a Special Assistant to the Governor and pointed that she was appointed based on her dynamic and sterling administrative qualities for which she is known as the amazon wife of their late illustrious son, Prince Emeka Obasi and urged her to keep up the good work she is doing in the state.

The people requested the Special Aid to the Governor to help the community in providing electricity transformer, grading of rural roads and empowerment programs for the community.

In a vote of thanks, the President General of Azueke Development Association, Mr Tony Onyenweaku, thanked Dr Obasi for hosting them and assured that the community is open to receive development programmes of the State government

News continues after this Advertisement