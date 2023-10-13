Gov. Otti turns Abia into construction site

From Peter Okore, Umuahia

With the flagging –off of the full construction work on the 6.3 km dilapidated Port Harcourt road in Aba by governor Alex Otti , Thursday October 12th, 2023 Aba and Umuahia metropolis have become a construction haven for contractors.

Work is steadily going on at the 6-lane expansion of the Ossah- Okpara Squire entry route leading into Umuahia, the state capital .

Meanwhile, demolition work on the Ossah- Abia Tower expansion work has reached 80 percent.

The state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu who dropped the hint at an interactive session with journalists in Umuahia, said that the construction and reconstruction works on the age-long dilapidated roads are being handled by Grade”A” construction firms .

He added that asphalt is to be laid along Uzuakoli road while Alayi- Ozuitem road has been earmarked for rehablitation.

In the words of the commissioner, these roads had remained deplorable for many years, noting that what previous administrations could not do for many years has been achieved by Governor Alex Otti in just four months.

Prince Kanu further disclosed that many roads in Aba, including Umuimo, Udeagbala, M C C and Old Express are ready for commissioning, while the “operation zero pot hole in Umuahia” is progressing steadily.

According to Kanu, the state Exco has frowned at the level of street trading in major cities of the state with particular reference to Aba the commercial hub and said that Government will not allow the trend to continue as the committee incharge will henceforth ensure strict compliance.

Prince Kanu said that the Aba Domestic trade fair which commences Thursday, in collaboration with the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, ACCIMA, is being packaged to bring SMES together to showcase the potentials of the state to the world.

He further disclosed that following the participation of Abia in the Abuja International trade fair, Abia has been commissioned to supply combat boots to the Nigerian Police.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday said that his ministry is working with EDDC to restore light to all government establishments.

It will be recalled that virtually all MDA’s in Abia state had operated without light from the national grid as they were disconnected from the national grid due to non payment of electricity bills. Only viable establishments could afford to purchase generating- sets to be in business. But with the lattest directive from the governor, the reconnection of some government establishments will commence , while private businesses will also benefit from the gesture to boost businesses in the state.

He disclosed that government is working out modalities for the powering of public schools and communities with renewable energy, adding that efforts are in top gear to get the Abia state House of Assembly sign into law the electricity law already assented to which grants states power to generate, transmit and distribute power.

Answering questions from journalists, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, Dr( Mrs) Betty Obasi said a lot of activities have been lined-up to mark this year’s World Sight Day with the theme ” Loving your eyes at your place of work” .

She announced that event to celebrate the day include free eye examinations, distribution of free eye glasses, even as a vision corridore has been erected in some motor parks, worker’s secretariat and other public places as a way of reaching out to the public.

Dr (Mrs) Obasi said that the Alex Otti-led administration is committed to upgrading health facilities in the state to a world class standard. According to her, the newly retrofitted eye centre at the Abia specialist hospital Umuahia has been repositioned to serve the people better.