Gov Otti signs Greater Aba Development Authority Bill into law

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, OFR, has signed the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA) Bill, recently passed by the State House of Assembly, into law.

Governor Otti, speaking Monday after assenting to the bill, his first since assuming office May 29, 2023, said the establishment of the Greater Aba Development Authority was to give Aba, the commercial hub of Abia, indeed South East Nigeria, a special focus in terms of development.

“Everyone who had followed the process of the campaigns and elections would have remembered that we had said that we needed a special focus on Aba which is a commercial nerve centre of the State,” Governor Otti said in a tone filled with reassurance.

According to the Governor, Aba, beyond being a trading zone, is also an industrial base, where all kinds of light and heavy manufacturing; micro small and medium scale businesses are conducted.

“Virtually every street in Aba is a market, eventhough we are working at organising them, but it is a strength that we recognise,” he said, adding, “when we invest heavily in infrastructural renewal in Aba, it is because we recognise the potentials that Aba has and we believe that if we improve on ease of doing business, we attract a lot of businesses.”

He congratulated the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Emmanuel Emeruwa; Deputy Speaker, Hon Austin Okezie Meregini; the leadership of the House and other members; and Members of the State Executive Council on the passage of the executive bill.

He stated that with the law now in place, Aba rejuvenation has got a legal backing to bring about the needed development in the commercial capital.

Earlier, while presenting the Bill to the Governor for assent, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Ikechukwu Uwanna, noted that the executive bill was passed into law by the State House of Assembly on 8th December, 2023.

Uwanna said that the Greater Aba Development Authority is now the first bill Governor Otti was signing into law and congratulated the Governor on achieving that feat.

Giving insight on the newly signed law, the Director General of the Greater Aba Development Authority, Mr. Uche Ukeje, described the law as a special vehicle that would drive the development of Aba to realise the Governor’s vision about the Enyimba City.

Ukeje, an architect of many years repute, described GADA as an integrator, that would coordinate all the efforts of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government in a bid to bring the needed development in Aba.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Kenneth Kalu; Commissioner for Digital Economy and SME, Dr. Matthew Ekwuribe; Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr Ikechukwu Monday; and Senior Special Assistant on Legislative Matters, Hon. Luke Ukara Onyeani, among other senior aides of the Governor witnessed the bill signing ceremony.