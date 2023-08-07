From PETER OKORE, Umuahia

As part of efforts of the present administration in Abia state to deliver on its campaign promises of, among others, to restore the Enyimba city of Aba to its past glory, Governor Alex Otti has awarded contract for installation of solar- powered street lights on all the roads, presently undergoing rehabilitation.

The measure is also to ensure that work goes on there un-interrupted by rain or sun.

Dr. Otti made this declaration after an inspection tour of a number of roads in Aba, including from University Road, moving on to Green Avenue, Shallom Road to Cemetery Road and finally ending up at Emelogu Road.

A release made available to journalist at weekend by the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr. Kazie Uko, stated that no fewer than nine(9) roads in Aba are currently under partial and comprehensive rehabilitation. All the roads are being handled by competent construction companies.

Otti further declared that not even the rains would hinder his avowed decision to rebuild Aba, the commercial capital of the state.

Governor Otti, who was joined on the inspection tour by the Hungarian Deputy Ambassador to Nigeria, Gabor Kruss, and Economic Counselor of the Hungarian Embassy in Nigeria, Judith Beres, said his government s ready to partner with agencies to achieve his set goals, stressing that he was determined to deliver on his promises during the campaigns.

Speaking to a jubilant crowd at Cemetery Road, one of the several roads being revamped in Aba, the Governor was optimistic that the rains would not be an obstacle to giving residents of Aba the good life they have longed for in the past 24 years.

According to the governor, “Whether it is raining or the sun is shining, we will rebuild Aba,”

Addressing the cheering crowd that turned out to catch a glimpse of the governor and his entourage during the inspection tour of the affected roads in Aba, Otti bared hid mind:” I have come to see for myself the condition of this Cemetery Road and we’re very happy with the progress of work in spite of the rain. The major challenge we have is that the drainage is blocked and the contractor, even though it’s not part of his contract, has started desilting the drainage. If you look towards the left, you will see a lot of rubbish that they have excavated from the drainage.

“We have now divided the job into two phases. The first phase is from number one all the way to the rail line , then across the rail, is the second phase. So, all the rubbish we have here will be gone by tomorrow; and once we have two days of dry weather, they will asphalt and this place will be ready to use”.

The Governor thanked the people for cooperating with the contractor and for their show of love and hospitality to the workers, urging for patience while the job lasted.

In his words:”Let me thank you once again for your patience. I know that you have been patient all this while and we have just a few more weeks before we deliver this road. We will also deliver other roads in Aba.

“Thank you for the support that you’re giving to the workers. The contractor told me that you cook and bring food to the workers. I must thank you for that, God will continue to bless you,” Dr. Otti prayed.