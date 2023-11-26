Gov Otti in attendance as Eze Aru, Arochukwu mayor-designate buries mother

The remains of late Ezinne Alice Oyidiya Eze Aru, the mother of the Transition Council Chairman-cum-Mayor designate for Arochukwu Local Government Area, Chief Joe Eze Aru has been laid to rest at her husband’s compound in Atani, Ihechiowa in Arochukwu LGA.

Speaking at the burial ceremony, the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, thanked God for the special gift in the person of Ezinne Alice Eze Aru. He described the deceased as a true Christian, peaceful and an exemplary mother.

Governor Otti said Late Ezinne Eze Aru achieved a lot in life.

“We want to thank God for the special gift of Ezinne. If you read about her, or if you know her, you will know that she achieved a lot. That she was here for 78 years is not the achievement I am talking about; that she was a great mother of nine children is also not the celebration that I am referring to; she has 28 grand children is not the achievement that I am talking about; that she had several great grand children is also probably not what I am talking about. I am talking about Ezinne, the consummate mother, the peaceful mother, the examplary mother, the Christian, in and out. She devoted her life to serving God and humanity,” the Governor stated.

He said that the late Madam Eze Aru was a pillar of support to the church and her devotion to God and church was unparalleled to the extent that the Catholic Church celebrated her and honoured her with the Ezinne title.

The Governor urged Chief Joe Ezearu and his siblings not to mourn like unbelievers but be consoled in the fact that their late mother lived a good life and left legacies on the sands of time. He thanked God for blessing Ezinne Eze Aru to the level that all her children are successful in life.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Traditional Ruler of Ataigboukwu Kingdom in Ihechiowa, Eze Linus Nto Mbah, condoled with Chief Ezearu and the entire bereaved family. He urged them to take heart and prayed God to grant the soul of the departed a peaceful repose.

Eze Mbah thanked Governor Otti for coming to Ihechiowa to identify with them.

Responding, the chief mourner and Mayor designate for Arochukwu LGA, Chief Sir Joe Eze Aru described his mother as a quintissential woman, full of love, care and peace, adding that her devotion to the service of God was exceptional. He regretted that both the immediate family and community would miss her greatly.

Chief Joe Eze Aru thanked Governor Otti, top government officials, friends and well wishers for coming to identify with him and his family in their moment of grief.

Aged 78 years, Late Ezinne Alice Eze Aru, whose funeral mass was conducted at Mater-Miserecordia Catholic Church, Umuzomgbo, Ihechiowa, was survived by nine children, grand children among other relatives.

The funeral ceremony was attended by several top functionaries of the government, including the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Kenneth Kalu, Commissioners, Local Government T.C. Chairmen-cum-Mayor designates, and other senior aides to the Governor.