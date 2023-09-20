Gov Otti hosts Fidelity Bank MD, as bank seeks partnership with Abia

OBINNA EZUGWU

Dr. Alex Otti, Abia State governor, on Tuesday, hosted Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, the managing director of Fidelity Bank Plc.

The governor, while hosting the bank MD who led a team of management staff to Umuahia, reiterated his administration’s desire to partner with the private sector in the quest to rebuild the state.

He welcomed the bank’s request to partner the state government in delivering gains of democracy to the people, while enumerating some of the things his administration had done in the area of road and health infrastructure as well as ensuring that workers receive their salaries promptly, since it assumed office less than four months ago.

Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe, according to a statement from Kazie Uko, the chief press secretary to the governor, thanked Dr. Otti for the warm reception accorded her and her team, which included Mrs. Pamela Shodipo, Executive Director South; Mr. Mike Nnaji, Regional Head Abia Fidelity; and Mrs. Evi Kanu Regional Head, Rivers-Bayelsa.

She said that the Fidelity team was in Abia to, first, congratulate Governor Otti on his electoral victory and subsequent assumption of office, adding that she had heard some of the good news coming out of Abia, since Dr. Otti began to steer the ship of state.

Onyeali-Ikpe, however, said the work of rebuilding Abia required a concerted effort and all hands on deck to deliver and that Fidelity was willing to be part of the Abia success story under Governor Otti.

“We realise that there is need for support in the area of infrastructural development and industrialisation of the state. That’s why we came, to see how we can partner with him with a view to moving Abia State forward.

“For the level of infrastructural development Abia needs, there is need for heavy lifting. As you well know, there’s a lot of work to be done in the area of roads, schools, hospitals; and you can’t do all of that from what the state generates on its own. You definitely need heavy lifting support from the banks,” Mrs. Onyeali-Ikpe stated.