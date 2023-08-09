Brimming from the successful launch of the anti-crime special force, Operation Crush, Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has promised that the state would support the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, complete its new Accident and Emergency Ward.

Governor Otti disclosed this when he met with the Medical Director of the Federal Government’s hospital, Dr Azubuike Onyebuchi, on Tuesday, while on a brief stop over at the facility.

The current A & E Ward is smaller and said to be ill-equipped to handle the large number of patients that are daily admitted to the facility, hence the construction of a new wing where work is ongoing.

The FMC Umuahia is reportedly about the only functional public medical facility in Abia State to manage cases of emergency and other secondary and tertiary health cases.

Governor Otti, according to a statement from Kazie Uko, his chief press secretary, used the opportunity of his visit to the hospital MD to empathise with patients receiving treatments for various cases.

He promised that he would personally foot the bills for the patients, some of who were lying critically ill, at the time of his visit.

Dr. Onyebuchi thanked the Abia Governor for his visit and warm heart, describing both the offer of support to the establishment and footing of the medical bills of the patients as unprecedented.