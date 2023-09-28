Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, Abia State governor, has formally flagged off the six-lane 3.5 kilometers Ossah-Okpara Square Road, a major artery into Umuahia, capital of Abia.

Performing the flag-off on Wednesday at the Okpara Square end of the road, Governor Otti said the reconstruction and expansion project will be extended to Onuimo, by the Imo River, a boundary between Imo and Abia.

The Governor, according to a statement from Kazie Uko, his chief press secretary, promised that the road project will be executed with standard drainage system, street lights and walk ways.

He said that the decision to expand the road to six lanes was informed by the need to unlock the economic potentials of Umuahia as well as open up the city to greater economic opportunities.

The Governor announced that his administration has commenced payment of compensation to owners of the 130 structures marked for demolition. He asked those yet to receive theirs to exercise patience as the delay could be from their financial institutions, insisting that all the money meant for compensation had been provided.

According to the Governor, who said government feels the pains of the people, he decided to delay the flag-off to allow for compensation to be released to owners of affected structures.

He assured that the contractor, Craneburg Construction Company, being a reputable firm will deliver a quality road network with standard drainage system and solar powered street lights.

The Governor further informed that a similar project would be done on the Imo River-Umuikaa-Obikabia-Umuene- Ukaegbu Road to Ikot Ekpene Road in Aba, as alternative corridor into Akwa Ibom State, to decongest Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia.

The Commissioner for Works, Engr. Don Otumchere Oti, disclosed that the six lane road will stand the taste of time, when fully completed.

He further said that the road will unlock the economic potential of Umuahia and thanked residents of the area for their cooperation.

In attendance at the event were the Deputy Governor, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu; the deputy speaker Rt Hon. Austin Nmeregini; members of the State Executive Council; President, Vision Africa Radio, Bishop Sunday Onuoha; Traditional Rulers of Ossah-Ibeku and others witnessed the road flag off.