Gov Otti flags off 30km Arochukwu-Ozuabam road, says no part will be left behind

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, on Wednesday signaled the commencement of construction of another strategic route linking three communities in Abia North, the 30km Arochukwu-Ndi Okereke-Ozuabam Road.

This is coming less than two months after flagging off the reconstruction of the Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Abiriba-Ohafia road, a major corridor linking the state capital with communities in the northern part of the state.

The 30km Arochukwu-Ndi Okereke-Ozuabam Road is Governor Otti’s solution to the long-held conundrum that there is no easy route to accessing Arochukwu from within Abia. For several years now, travellers to Arochukwu meander through communities within Akwa Ibom State before coming back to Abia, just to commute on a fairly good terrain, a statement by Kazie Uko, his chief press secretary said on Thursday.

The Federal road that connects Akwa Ibom to Abia through Arochukwu to Ohafia, Bende and Umuahia, which would have solved the problem, has been awarded severally but never executed, while the road remains erosion-ridden and impassable. So also is the 67km stretch that connects Umuahia to Uzuakoli, Abiriba and Ohafia, now being reconstructed by Governor Otti’s administration.

Flagging off the construction of the Arochukwu-Ndi Okereke-Ozuabam Road, Governor Otti promised that no part of Abia will be left behind in road infrastructural development as government is determined to open up every part of the state to boost the economy of the state.

“Starting with some of the most strategic roads in Aba and Umuahia, we are now expanding the scope to cover roads that connect our agricultural zones to the urban areas in order to boost the State’s agricultural output and expand our economic corridors to create jobs for thousands of our young people while taming rural-urban migration.

“It is on this note, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, that I happily welcome you to the official flag-off of the reconstruction of the 30-kilometre Arochukwu-Ndi Okereke-Ozuabam Road. Coming just weeks after work began on the 67-kilometre Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Ohafia Road, the clear message is that no part of the State shall be left behind in our push to expand the frontiers of economic and social opportunities for individuals, families and businesses,” Governor Otti affirmed.

To achieve the quality of work expected, the Governor said the state government had continued to engage reputable engineering construction companies, who share its vision in road infrastructure delivery, adding that government was mindful of getting value for taxpayers money deployed in executing the projects.

“From Port Harcourt Road in Aba through Ossah Road in Umuahia and across the over 30-road projects that are simultaneously going on in different parts of the State, we have painstakingly chosen civil engineering firms with excellent track records in project execution. Our most important consideration is to extract commensurate value for every kobo of taxpayers’ money spent.

“The Arochukwu-Ndi Okereke-Ozuabam Road will on completion in about 12 months, revive the agricultural and allied business ecosystem within several communities in Arochukwu and Ohafia LGAs and open an expanded economic window for those seeking to tap into the promises of the New Abia by investing here.

“Fixing this road simultaneously with the Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Ohafia Road is a strategic initiative to guarantee that the stretch of road from this axis to Umuahia and Aba is in optimal shape, making the movement of people, agro and allied commodities from the northern part of the State to the urban centres hassle-free.

“Beyond just boosting the economic endeavours of individuals and businesses, the reconstruction of these roads will also improve the social dynamics in the communities, making travel less risky and adding an extra layer of incentives for our kith and kin living in places far and near to visit home more frequently for social functions and engagements.

“In committing so much to these road projects, we are looking to also strengthen inter-community bonds and create a new pathway for rapid development of the tourism sector. By the time the contractors complete their works, it would be easier for our friends and acquaintances to travel from wherever they are in the world to our communities to witness our cultural and traditional events as frequently as they wish,” Governor Otti elaborated.

He called on Abians to support government efforts by fulfilling their civic duties to the state through payment of specified taxes, rates, levies, and protection of public utilities and facilities, to truly make Abia number one on all the important development indices, warning that acts of vandalism and criminal destruction of public infrastructure will not be tolerated by the government.

Speaking, the Member representing Arochukwu State Constituency, Hon. Uchenna Okoro; the Mayor of Arochukwu LGA, Joe Ezearu; the Chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Linus Nto Mbah; and Eze Aro, Eze Eberechukwu Oji, narrated how their people had suffered over the neglect of the road for a long time and thanked Governor Otti for bringing succour to them.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Don Oti said constructing the road would bring about economic development of the communities in the area, assuring that the road would be done in line with design specifications.

