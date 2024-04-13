Gov Otti directs opening of condolence register for Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu

Abia State governor, Dr Alex Otti, has directed that a condolence register be opened in honour Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the first civilian governor of the old Abia State who passed away this week.

The directive, according to a statement by Prince Okey Kanu, the commissioner for Information and Culture, is a sequel to a condolence letter earlier issued by Dr Alex Otti in commiseration with the Onu family,the government and people of Ebonyi state and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The condolence register is available at the Dr Michael Okpara Auditorium, Government House, Umuahia.

The register is open to members of the public to sign between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm daily.

Abians and residents alike are encouraged to take advantage of this gesture to bid this great son of Nigeria and ala Igbo a worthy farewell .

