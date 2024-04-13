Connect with us

Politics

Gov Otti directs opening of condolence register for Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu
Advertisement

Politics

Lagos-Calabar Highway: FG to charge N3,000 per toll gate

Politics

Rivers Crisis: Stand firm, you are our leader, Odili tells Fubara

Politics

Peter Obi Mourns the Passing of Ogbonnaya Onu

Politics

Ex-Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu is dead

Politics

Lagos-Calabar highway: 'Why is project starting from Chagoury’s Eko Atlantic? Atiku hits Tinubu again

Politics

Gov Otti commends outgoing Abia Immigration boss, welcomes successor

Politics

Kwara gov mourns Ahmad Belgore, ex-appeal court justice

Politics

We regret voting for you, Northern Elders tell Tinubu

Politics

Time has come for Nigeria to restructure - Obasanjo

Politics

Gov Otti directs opening of condolence register for Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu

Published

14 mins ago

on

Gov Otti directs opening of condolence register for Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu

Abia State governor, Dr Alex Otti, has directed that a condolence register be opened in honour Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the first civilian governor of the old Abia State who passed away this week.

The directive, according to a statement by Prince Okey Kanu, the commissioner for Information and Culture, is a sequel to a condolence letter earlier issued by Dr Alex Otti in commiseration with the Onu family,the government and people of Ebonyi state and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The condolence register is available at the Dr Michael Okpara Auditorium, Government House, Umuahia.

News continues after this Advertisement

The register is open to members of the public to sign between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm daily.

Abians and residents alike are encouraged to take advantage of this gesture to bid this great son of Nigeria and ala Igbo a worthy farewell .

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *