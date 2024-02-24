Connect with us

Gov Otti congratulates Olumide Akpata on emergence as Edo LP guber candidate
Published

5 seconds ago

on

Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, Abia State governor, has congratulated Bar. Olumide Akpata on his emergence as the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

Akpata, a former National President of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), emerged winner of the LP governorship primary election which held on Friday, February 23, 2024, in Benin, capital of Edo State, after scoring 316 votes to beat other aspirants.

He was declared winner by the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, who chaired the election committee.

Governor Otti also congratulated the LP’s Governorship Primary Election Committee for conducting a credible and transparent election. He particularly commended his Deputy, Engr. Emetu, for dutifully performing his role as the Returning Officer.

The Governor, according to a statement issued from his office, signed by Mr. Kazie Uko, his chief press secretary, expressed gladness that the primary election was conducted in an atmosphere of peace and has been adjudged as free, fair and credible by majority of the aspirants who participated, a remarkable departure from stories coming from the camps of other political parties.

While describing the entire process as being in consonance with the philosophy of LP, which is equity, fairness and justice, the Abia State Governor equally congratulated the other aspirants for exhibiting the spirit of sportsmanship and called on them to support Akpata in the journey to claim Edo State for Labour Party.

“Now that the primaries are over, I call on all the aspirants, and indeed our party members in Edo State, to rally behind our candidate as we embark on the journey to take over the Government House in Benin,” Governor Otti appealed.

He commended the leadership of the party at both State and National levels for working hard to ensure a peaceful electioneering process.

 

Obinna Ezugwu.

