Gov Otti condoles family, Ondo govt on Akeredolu's death

Dr. Alex Otti, Abia state Governor, has expressed sincere condolences to the family, government and people of Ondo State on the death of the former Governor of the state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

Akeredolu, according to a statement by the Ondo State Government, died in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2023, while receiving medical treatment in Germany. He reportedly succumbed to complications arising from prostate cancer.

Governor Otti, in a statement issued Thursday said the late Akeredolu was a courageous fighter for the rights of the citizens, an astute lawyer, an interventionist in politics, a friend and a man whom he shared special relationship with.

“This is aside the fact that he was my personal lawyer prior to assuming office,” Governor Otti said.

He regretted that Akeredolu, who was serving out his second term in office, did not live long enough but asked the family to be encouraged by the impact he made and the formidable legacy he left behind.

Governor Otti specifically condoled the late Akeredolu’s wife, Dr. Mrs. Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, who he described as his sister, praying that God will grant her and the entire family the fortitude to bear the tragic passage of Arakunrin

Meanwhile, Governor Otti has congratulated the new Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was sworn-in shortly after the state government confirmed the death of Akeredolu.

He expressed confidence in Aiyedatiwa’s ability to steer the ship of Ondo State even though he was assuming office at a very critical moment in the political life of the state.

Governor Otti said one of the ways the new Governor would honour the memory of his late former boss was to see to the completion of the projects they started together.