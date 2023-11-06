Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, governor of Abia State, has continued to match words with action with the formal commissioning of three-newly reconstructed roads in Aba.

The roads are Udeagbala Road, Umuimo Road and MCC/Old Express Road.

Governor Otti described the three roads as strategic, saying that the Udeagbala and Umuimo roads in particular are more or less alternative from the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway into the busy Aba-Owerri Road and to Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) road, while the MCC/Old Express Road would boost the economy of Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the State.

The Governor, according to a statement by Kazie Uko, his Chief Press Secretary, said one of the promises he made to Abia people in his manisfeto, prior to being elected, was to deploy the necessary resources to drive infrastructural development of Aba.

He said that his objective “is to develop Aba to be a model city that supports contemporary and traditional businesses, family lives and leisure activities.”

According to him, “It is a way of letting Abians in general and Ndi Aba in particular appreciate how deeply committed we are to fulfilling the promises that won us the enduring support of the people even in the face of heart-rending disappointments and frustrations.

“It is a way of announcing to the world, to businesses at home and oversees that the wholistic restoration of Aba has begun; making it known to deserving investors that the moment they have long waited for is here.

“Our motivation in government is to create a right environment for individuals to live out the full expressions of their dreams, support the growth of enterprises and set up a safe haven, legitimately profitable and sustainable investments.”

Governor Otti saluted the speed and quality of work delivered by the three construction companies engaged in the projects, promising that having promptly delivered on the projects, the government was going to reward them with more jobs.

He assured that no part of the State would be neglected in his road construction policies, adding that already a few rural roads have been awarded for construction.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Otumchere Oti said that the roads were of good quality with drainages and solar-powered street lights. He said that the Governor was commissioning another three roads after doing same about seven weeks ago, emphasising that such record would be difficult to beat. He charged the beneficiaries of the roads to protect them .

In his goodwull message at Umuimo road, the acting Medical Director, Abia State Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Prof. John Chikezie , whose institution is one of the beneficiaries of the road, commended Governor Otti for fixing the road, saying the road was strategic for them in ABSUTH. He added that the staff of ABSUTH are happy with the Governor for not only fixing the road but for making their salaries regular thereby boosting the workers’ morale.

In their various speeches on behalf of residents and business owners in the areas, the President, Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA), Chief Jerry Kalu and an industrialist, Ideh John Udeagbala thanked God for using Governor Otti to revive businesses in Aba and assured him of their prayers and continued support.

Craneburg, Ferotex Construction Company (FCC) and CCECC were the three construction companies that handled the reconstruction of the road projects.