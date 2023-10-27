Gov Otti chairs third Abia general security council meeting 

Dr. Alex Otti, the governor of Abia State, on Friday chaired the third general security council meeting of the state.

The meeting had in attendance heads of all the Federal Government security agencies in the State including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police and Department of State Security (DSS).

Also in attendance were heads of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Immigrations and Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC).

Others at the meeting were senior government functionaries led by the Deputy Governor, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu. They include the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Caleb Ajagba; the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ikechukwu Uwanna; Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Navy Commander Macdonald Uba (rtd.); and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Homeland Security, Mr. Chukwunenye Alajemba.

Equally in attendance was the Chairman of Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Linus Nto.

The meeting, according to the SA to the Governor on Security, reviewed the security situation in the state, especially with the approaching yuletide season.