Gov Mbah reacts after defeating Edeoga at S’Court

Peter Mbah, governor of Enugu State, has reacted after securing victory at the Supreme Court, reassuring residents of his commitment to fulfill all election promises.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of Justices, dismissed an appeal that the Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, filed to challenge the outcome of the governorship election that held in the state on March 18.

The apex court said it found no reason to dislodge the concurrent verdicts of the Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Lagos, which dismissed all the allegations the appellants raised against the election victory of governor Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party.

It resolved all the issues that were raised in the appeal, against the LP and Edeoga.

It will be recalled that the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal had on November 10, upheld governor Mbah’s election, after it dismissed three issues that the LP and its candidate, Edeoga, raised against him.

In a unanimous judgement, a three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Tani Yusuf-Hassan, held that Edeoga and his party failed to establish their allegation that governor Mbah was not qualified to contest the gubernatorial poll.