Gov Fubara abusing the privilege given to him on a platter of gold - Wike

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has said his successor in office as Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara is abusing the privilege given to him.

Wike, referring to the crisis in the state, said money and power reveal the true identity of a person.

He spoke in an interview with select TV stations in the country on Friday in Abuja.

“Let me tell you, I don’t like ingrates; I can’t stand it. This is some who was given power on a platter of gold. There’s no crisis, but he’s now creating crisis for himself. Do you know what I passed through in 2015 and 2019 in the hands of the federal government? It was terrible. The federal government fought me with everything. But I survived.

“However, in his case, God gave him power on a platter of Gold, but he wants to abuse it. What is happening now is what Odili said in his book: ‘Give a man power and money, then you will know the person.’

“If you haven’t given a man, power and money, then you don’t know the person. However, I’m not worried because I’m a politician. I know what other states are suffering because of debt, but go and check if I left liabilities; the records are there.

“I left projects for him to commission so he would showcase during his hundred days, then politics came in. We are just starting; God gave you something; you are now importing crisis.

“God gave this on the platter of gold; the Federal Government is not fighting you, no crisis, but you are the one now trying to create a crisis for yourself; only those who are natural ingrates will support what is happening there. I use the instrumentality of law to fight not thugs, time will come.”