Gov Alex Otti decorates ADC with new rank

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, on Monday decorated his Aide-De-Camp (ADC), Mr. Godwin Okore, with his new rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

DSP Okore was promoted recently from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the Nigeria police Force.

Also decorated alongside the Governor’s ADC is Amos Akpan, in-charge of communication in the Government House, who was equally promoted to the rank of DSP.

The Abia State Commissioner of Police, CP Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, assisted the Governor in decorating the newly promoted officers.

Governor Otti congratulated the officers and paid special tributes to their wives, whom he said were playing the roles of both fathers and mothers as their husbands were not available most times because of the nature of their jobs.

“I am very happy that you are among those that earned promotions. I want to congratulate you because it is not easy, out of hundreds of thousands of people, just a few where promoted,” he said.

Speaking further, the Governor said, “Let me also congratulate your wives, who have been bearing the brunt as you move around. I know that my ADC, his wife is in Abuja. Most of the times, she is both papa and mama for the four children. We are not taking you for granted; we thank you for the support and thank all the women who support their husbands.”

Governor Otti thanked the State Commissioner of Police and the Inspector General of Police for the honour done to the two officers and other citizens of Abia.

He expressed confidence that the officers will not disappoint the authorities in their new ranks. “We are confident that the officers will not disappoint the authorities. They have been working hard before now and we know that they will even work harder,” the Governor affirmed.

Prof. Kenneth Kalu, Secretary to the State Government; Dr. Caleb Ajagba, Chief of Staff to the Governor; and Barr. Ikechukwu Uwanna, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice were among the Government appointees and top Aides of the Governor that witnessed the decoration ceremony.