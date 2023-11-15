Dr. Alex Otti, Abia State Governor, has reached out to Kogi State Governor-Elect, Usman Ododo, with a goodwill message on his electoral victory, in last Saturday’s off-cycle governorship election.

Governor Otti congratulated Ododo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for a spectacular win at his first shot on the governorship seat, in the election held Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Ododo was declared winner of the highly contentious Kogi election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Johnson Urama, having polled 446,237 votes. He defeated Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who came second with 259,052 votes, and Dino Melaye, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 46,362 votes.

Governor Otti, according to a statement from Kazie Uko, his Chief Press Secretary, advised Ododo to, after he takes the oath of office, focus on delivering on his campaign promises to the people of Kogi State, who have reposed their confidence in him.

While calling on the Governor-Elect to be magnanimous in victory by extending the olive branch to his opponents in the election, the Abia Governor also praised the candidates of the other parties for their participation and conducting themselves peacefully throughout the electoral process.

Governor Otti also extended his goodwill message to the outgoing Kogi Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who he said worked very hard to bring about the success of Ododo at the polls. He wished Bello well in his future endeavours outside the Kogi Government House.